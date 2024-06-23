Ultra Price Reaches $0.11 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $39.96 million and $806,170.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.26 or 0.00600122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00042645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00071995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010634 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1078586 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $683,050.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.