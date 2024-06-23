Ultra Price Tops $0.11 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Ultra has a market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $704,349.93 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,260.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.00599539 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1078586 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $683,050.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

