Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average is $240.54.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.