Unique Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,273 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $122,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.88. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

