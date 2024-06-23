Unique Wealth LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

