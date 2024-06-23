Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 376 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in McKesson by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $603.08. 1,166,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.18. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $606.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

