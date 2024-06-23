Unique Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April makes up approximately 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 41.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of BATS:XDAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,020 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April
