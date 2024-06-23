United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $136.60. 9,237,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

