Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.77. The stock had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

