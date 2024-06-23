Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,023,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 855,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,602. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

