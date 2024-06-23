Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.44. 179,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,241. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

