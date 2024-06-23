Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,885. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.