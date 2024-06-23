Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lowered by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,804. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

