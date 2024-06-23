Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Position Increased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

