Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.7% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.