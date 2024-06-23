Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 4,117,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

