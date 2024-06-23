Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VPU traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,434. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

