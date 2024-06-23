Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 186.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,434. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

