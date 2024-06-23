Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.66 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $67.31 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,703.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.46 or 0.00601938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00115631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00256541 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00072363 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

