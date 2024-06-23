Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 2.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vertiv worth $42,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $90.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

