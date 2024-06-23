VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

