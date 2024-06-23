Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,090 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Viemed Healthcare worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of VMD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 215,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $256.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

