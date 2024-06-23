Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

VRDN stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

