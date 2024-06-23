Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Stock Holdings Lifted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 123.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,351. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.