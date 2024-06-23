VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.