Walker Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,717 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.9% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 774,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,678,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.