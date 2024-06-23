Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $67.91. 25,891,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

