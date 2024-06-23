Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up 5.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.50% of Warrior Met Coal worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,297,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,388,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE HCC traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 2,954,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

