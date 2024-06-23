Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

WRTBY stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

