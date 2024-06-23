Wedbush Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.47.

Lennar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LEN opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.