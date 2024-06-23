Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXM. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,985 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 235,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 22.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 25.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 111,060 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

