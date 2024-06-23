Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $55.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of ZM opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $71,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,529.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,193 shares of company stock worth $6,427,858. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

