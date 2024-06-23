Werlinich Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,473,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $10.49 on Friday, reaching $533.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,614,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.58 and its 200 day moving average is $537.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

