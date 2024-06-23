Werlinich Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.75. 15,176,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

