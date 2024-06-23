Werlinich Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,615,803.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,046,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,499. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

