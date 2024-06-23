Werlinich Asset Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.3% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.20 and a 200 day moving average of $460.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

