Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WERN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.08.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

