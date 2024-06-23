West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,999 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.95. 3,960,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

