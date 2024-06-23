West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 279,082 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

