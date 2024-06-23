West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,092 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.06. 2,618,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.