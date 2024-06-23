Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Financial Analysis

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 16.64% 5.77% 2.20% Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.92% 8.90% 4.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $146.97 million 4.51 $19.18 million $0.48 27.63 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.15 billion 7.67 $552.81 million $4.77 29.55

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Whitestone REIT pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 123.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Whitestone REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mid-America Apartment Communities 2 9 5 0 2.19

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $141.97, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Whitestone REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 102,662 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

