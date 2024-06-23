Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.79% of Winmark worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Winmark by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Winmark by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Price Performance

WINA stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,236. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $314.09 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.12.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

