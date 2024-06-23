Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

WGO stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

