Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.68 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $25.23 or 0.00039652 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $137.76 million and $21.68 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,459,861 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,551,207.64955588. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.84865041 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1079 active market(s) with $28,274,202.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.