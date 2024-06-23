YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) versus Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Financial Comparison

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for YS Biopharma and Abeona Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

YS Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 775.00%. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.52%. Given YS Biopharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Abeona Therapeutics N/A -543.60% -78.51%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares YS Biopharma and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

YS Biopharma has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YS Biopharma and Abeona Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma $560.76 million 0.10 -$21.17 million N/A N/A Abeona Therapeutics $3.50 million 53.60 -$54.19 million ($3.20) -1.43

YS Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001. It operates in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

