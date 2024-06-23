Zacks Research Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

