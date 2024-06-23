Zacks Research Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $15.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.75. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COST. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $848.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $788.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.70. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $519.34 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The stock has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

