Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Cut by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,491 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.01. The stock had a trading volume of 576,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,903. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

