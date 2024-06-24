13,571 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $22,079,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSEARCA GBTC traded down $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.65. 8,422,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,180,288. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.