1,678,793 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,678,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,337,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,360,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,727. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.